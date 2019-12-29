PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.52. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.25. 566,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,689. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.