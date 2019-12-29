PressOne Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,650.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $79,650.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

