Primecoin (XPM) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $11,336.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,153,125 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

