Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $148.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. Primeenergy Resources has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $298.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,405,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $52,290.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,200. Corporate insiders own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the third quarter valued at $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.