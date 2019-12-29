Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 726,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 433.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $130.63 on Friday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.78 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

