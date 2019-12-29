PRiVCY Reaches Market Cap of $34,620.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $34,620.00 and $9.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00043952 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

