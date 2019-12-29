PRIZM Hits One Day Volume of $426,986.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $112.87 million and approximately $426,986.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.02864842 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005785 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00532628 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002477 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

