ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Update

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 156,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $45.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

