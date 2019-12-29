ProChain Market Capitalization Hits $3.90 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, ProChain has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $730,048.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProChain token can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, FCoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

