ProCurrency Trading 98.9% Higher Over Last Week (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $6,217.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, ProCurrency has traded 98.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.02419954 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

