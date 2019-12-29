Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $215,631.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Project Pai has a market cap of $12.74 million and $215,631.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex, Huobi and HBUS. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,642,897,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,448,862 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, LBank, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

