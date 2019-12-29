Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce $384.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.30 million and the lowest is $330.90 million. Propetro reported sales of $425.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

PUMP stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

