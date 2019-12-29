Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

