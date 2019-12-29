Proton Token (PTT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $301,458.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinTiger, LBank and FCoin. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, CoinTiger, BitForex, BCEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.