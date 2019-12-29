ProxyNode (PRX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $87,349.00 and $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00593912 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000220 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001175 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 146,744,243 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

