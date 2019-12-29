PTON (PTON) Price Up 2.6% This Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. PTON has a total market cap of $667,440.00 and approximately $14,161.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last week, PTON has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,909,156,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

