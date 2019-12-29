PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC and Coinall. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 5% against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $213,156.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex, Coinall, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

