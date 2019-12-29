Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Cap of $30.56 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $664,861.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,562,817,276 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.