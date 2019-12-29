PWR Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $64.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $71,409.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060239 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00225139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00085232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004971 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

