QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $78.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.81 million and the lowest is $78.50 million. QAD reported sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $310.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $311.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $330.54 million, with estimates ranging from $328.93 million to $333.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,356,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,024,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,317,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,610,682.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,908 in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

