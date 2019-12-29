QASH (QASH) Hits Market Cap of $15.91 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, GOPAX and Gate.io. QASH has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $68,382.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EXX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liquid, Huobi, Hotbit and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

