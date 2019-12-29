Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $269,488.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $269,488.00 and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

