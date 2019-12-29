QCash Price Hits $0.14 (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One QCash token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular exchanges. QCash has a total market cap of $44.83 million and $221.72 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QCash has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

