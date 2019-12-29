Qitmeer Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Allcoin. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $388.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

