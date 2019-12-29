QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io and Binance. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $349,678.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

