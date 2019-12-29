Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. 725,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,894. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

