Qredit Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $337,998.00 and approximately $1,092.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000300 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.