Qtum Price Tops $1.69 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00022591 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Binance. Qtum has a market cap of $162.88 million and approximately $297.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,021,992 coins and its circulating supply is 96,271,972 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, CoinEx, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, HitBTC, Binance, Allcoin, Bithumb, ABCC, LBank, BCEX, ZB.COM, Crex24, Iquant, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex, Liquid, Kucoin, BitForex, Coindeal, Bitbns, Huobi, Coinone, Bitfinex, EXX, Exrates, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, HBUS, Coinnest, BigONE, Bibox, Livecoin, DigiFinex, Liqui, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

