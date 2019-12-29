QuadrantProtocol One Day Volume Tops $419,692.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $351,542.00 and $419,692.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

