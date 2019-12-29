Quant (QNT) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00049209 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, Quant has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $44.25 million and $1.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00345857 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013585 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015517 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.