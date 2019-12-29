Quanta Utility Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $767.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $767.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.06092342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036380 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

