Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) One Day Volume Hits $342.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $342.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.05950694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035543 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

