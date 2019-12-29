Quantstamp 24-Hour Volume Tops $74,796.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $74,796.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, GOPAX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.