Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $4.51 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $201,522.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022437 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003062 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021716 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.12 or 0.02504116 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,979,296 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

