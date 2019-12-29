QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

