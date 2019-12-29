Quasarcoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $528,868.00 and approximately $1,352.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00067084 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,366,336 coins and its circulating supply is 168,366,336 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

