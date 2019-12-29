QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $19,896.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,638,458 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

