QuickX Protocol Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $56,419.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,638,458 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

