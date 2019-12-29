QUINADS (QUIN) Market Cap Reaches $64,316.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 82.2% against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $64,316.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00343913 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013453 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003488 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015848 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009989 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

