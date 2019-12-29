Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

QTNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. 187,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Quotient has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quotient by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Quotient by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Quotient by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.