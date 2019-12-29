Qwertycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $802.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $868,678.00 and $802.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 121.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

