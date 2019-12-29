QYNO Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. QYNO has a total market cap of $396.00 and $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, QYNO has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

