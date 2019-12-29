Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on RARX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,589.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $106,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,450 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after acquiring an additional 886,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 378,813 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,914,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 253,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.58. 470,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

