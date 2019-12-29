Radium (RADS) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Radium has a market cap of $1.77 million and $320.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radium has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00006061 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022757 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,914,564 coins and its circulating supply is 3,900,539 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.