Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 340,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RFL opened at $18.16 on Friday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rafael by 342.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rafael in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rafael by 663.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

