Raiden Network Token Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, IDEX and Kucoin. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $949,134.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007253 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Binance, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.