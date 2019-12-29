Rankingball Gold (RBG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rankingball Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rankingball Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rankingball Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.