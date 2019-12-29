Rapids (RPD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $550.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market capitalization of $911,022.00 and $550.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,080,374,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,327,792,676 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.