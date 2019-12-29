Rate3 (RTE) Achieves Market Cap of $573,059.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, FCoin, DEx.top and BitForex. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $573,059.00 and $60,312.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bibox, HADAX, ABCC, FCoin, Coinrail and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.