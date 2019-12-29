Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.81 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $118.03 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,174,285,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, IDCM, Cryptopia, Upbit, Cryptohub, Graviex, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

